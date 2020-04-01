BBB warns of Census scams

The following information is from the Better Business Bureau:
BATON ROUGE, La. - Have you received your census packet yet?
There is a law that requires you to complete it. The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community.
Some of the information census takers request is personal. But the Census Bureau states that they will NEVER ask for your full social security number, money, donations, anything on behalf of a political party, your full bank or credit account numbers, or your mother’s maiden name.
The census also has NOTHING to do with the coronavirus. The official website of the Census Bureau is census.gov; the homepage for the 2020 Census is 2020census.gov.
The BBB has some tips to help you avoid Census Bureau Imposters:
- Never give out your social security number
- Census takers will never contact you on behalf of a political party
- Make sure you respond through Census.gov
- If something sounds suspicious, contact the government agency directly or your Better Business Bureau If a census taker comes to your door, verify their identity.
- Ask to see their ID badge
- They should be carrying a laptop or cell phone with a Census Bureau logo on it
