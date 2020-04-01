All Louisiana Lottery locations to remain closed through April

The following information is from the Louisiana Lottery Corporation:
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Lottery’s Baton Rouge headquarters, regional prize payment offices and distribution center will remain closed through the end of April in order to comply with the Governor’s extended stay-at-home mandate which also directs state office buildings to be closed to the public.
During this time of emergency, the Lottery asks that players hold on to any winning ticket of more than $600 until prize payment offices resume operations with the reassurance that prize claim deadlines occurring during the office closure, which began March 24, will be extended for 90 days.
For all other prize levels, players can visit www.louisianalottery.com/claim for information on ways they may claim in the interim. While winning tickets can be claimed by mail, the Lottery reminds players that by law, an original ticket is required for prize payment, and therefore there is no recourse for tickets lost in transit.
Drawings will continue as scheduled, with the exception of April 12, Easter Sunday, when no Louisiana-based drawings take place. Also, Lottery ticket sales will continue at any retailer that is willing and able to do so.
“We recognize and regret the inconvenience these operational adjustments may cause our players and retailers,” Hudson added. “In these uncertain times, the ultimate goal must be the safety and welfare of our entire Louisiana community.”
The Lottery will continue to monitor state and federal officials for new information on how to proceed and will be communicating our plans to resume reopening as the situation changes.
