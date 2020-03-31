There are job opportunities in the Baton Rouge area during the pandemic, BRAC says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a devastating number growing in Louisiana and it’s not just the number of COVID-19 cases. In the last two weeks, over 120,000 people applied for unemployment in Louisiana, as non-essential businesses have had to close up shop.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) wants to steer people into employment.
“It is our business to support businesses,” said Liz Smith, Senior Vice President of Economic Competitiveness at BRAC.
To support businesses, BRAC created a section on its website called BR Works, where community businesses seeking new hires can post their job opportunities in one place.
“Some businesses that are hiring need people immediately,” said Smith.
Smith has seen openings from grocery stores, delivery systems and even IT businesses. Bigger chain stores are hiring, too.
“It’s like having Black Friday day after day after day,” Dan Bartlett told CNN. Bartlett is the Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Walmart.
He added that Walmart is experiencing a “new normal" to help meet consumer needs.
“We see an enormous amount of pressure on the system,” said Bartlett.
To help keep up with that pressure, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,500 associates in Louisiana – with the highest concentration of hires in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“There are jobs in the Capitol region. So, look for them,” said Smith.
For the most part, it’s not difficult to see what is available. Visit a business’s website and apply for openings without leaving your house. Also, visit BRAC’s regularly updated website for BR Works at brac.org/br-works.
Smith said they launched the page at the end of last week. Now, there are already over a dozen organizations posted with job opportunities.
