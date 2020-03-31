SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Ashlyn Schmidt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another south Louisiana senior was featured Monday, March 30.
Ashlyn Schmidt is an infielder and pitcher at St. Michael and her senior year was cut short after just 10 games. Even tougher for Schmidt was the fact she couldn’t play varsity her junior year because she transferred from Central Private.
The Warriors looked like they had a promising season in front of them, sitting at 8-2 when all games were canceled. Schmidt was certainly doing her part. She was batting .423 with a .500 on-base percentage. She had 11 hits and 13 RBIs.
There is some good news for Schmidt. She will continue to play softball next season at East Mississippi Community College.
