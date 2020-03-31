Our Lady of the Lake Opens Livingston Parish COVID-19 testing site

The following information is from Our Lady of the Lake:
WALKER, La. - Our Lady of the Lake announced the opening of a drive through novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site at its Livingston campus located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd in Walker.
This testing site, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will serve Livingston Parish residents with a physician order from any provider for a COVID-19 test.
Louisiana residents who are experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms, should call their healthcare provider.
If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients.
Schedule a video visit by calling 225-765-5500 or visiting //ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.
