OLOL working ‘one week ahead’ in treating COVID-19
Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
By Robb Hays | March 31, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 4:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center said Tuesday, March 31 they are working one week ahead, anticipating the issues that might arise as their number of COVID-19 patients increases.

As of Tuesday, the hospital was treating 86 patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with about half of those patients requiring ventilators, hospital officials said. OLOL President Scott Wester says the hospital has created seven different care units for COVID-19 patients. Wester also says the hospital has access to modeling conducted by the State of Louisiana as well as LSU to help anticipate how many patients might be needing hospitalization at their facility in the future.

Wester says 19 employees of the OLOL system, out of about 10,000 employees, have tested positive for the virus. Those employees will not return to work until they are well.

Wester says the state lab has played a vital part in processing coronavirus testing kits, but he says LSU has also turned part of its veterinary school into a lab that’s also conducting testing.

