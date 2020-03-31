OLOL working ‘one week ahead’ in treating COVID-19

As of Tuesday, the hospital was treating 86 patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with about half of those patients requiring ventilators, hospital officials said. OLOL President Scott Wester says the hospital has created seven different care units for COVID-19 patients. Wester also says the hospital has access to modeling conducted by the State of Louisiana as well as LSU to help anticipate how many patients might be needing hospitalization at their facility in the future.