Neighborhood grows its solidarity with quarantine challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring is here but rather than going to festivals and taking trips, people are stuck at home, waiting out the coronavirus pandemic.
As isolating as it may feel, many people are finding ways to connect to their neighbors. Such is the case for a section of the Garden District.
“Our next-door neighbors are both landscape architects and they don’t have kids,” said Jessica Anderson Stroop. “She thought all the kid were stuck at home, so she came up with this growing project.”
The neighborhood is a pocket of the Garden District that often goes overlooked. Nestled between Park Boulevard and 18th Street is a close-knit group of families.
“We have a text message group and we communicate with each other that way,” Stroop said.
With virtual communication, they came up with a physical plan.
“She had everyone collect their egg cartons and then she created seed and feed packets,” she explained. “Then she went around and dropped them off on the porch at each house. Every house has different plants.”
The egg cartons serve as the container to help get the little plant babies growing.
“Some of the other kids on the block have decorated their egg cartons.”
The parents gladly welcomed the project. As you can imagine, coming up with activities is a bit challenging when you’re working a full-time job from home.
“The gardening has been great because I’m counting it as science,” Stroop said with a laugh. “My 8-year-old is very much excited about things growing.”
And the project has inspired more agriculture-based activities.
“We’re making extra beds in the alleyway,” Stroop noted. “She also created composting bins for everyone.”
At a time when life seems to fragile, it’s a great time to show kids how to cultivate the world around them to grow food and have a little fun with it in the process.
We want to know about all the fun activities happening in your neighborhood.
