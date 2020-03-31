Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana 'stay at home' order to be extended through April
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will extend Louisiana's “stay at home” order through the end of April. Edwards said Monday that he was doing so to match President Donald Trump's most recent guidance. That will keep schools closed, nonessential businesses shuttered, restaurants limited to delivery and takeout and gatherings above 10 people banned. Louisiana's health department reports that more than 180 residents have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than 4,000 cases have been reported in the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACE DATA
Democratic lawmakers call for racial data in virus testing
Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. Cities with large black and nonwhite Hispanic populations have emerged as new hot spots for the virus. California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly also signed the letter.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA-CHURCH SERVICE
Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Hundreds of people in Louisiana attended worship services at their church in defiance of the state's ban on gatherings due to COVID-19. An estimated 500 people of all ages filed into the Life Tabernacle church on Sunday outside of Baton Rouge. The service came a day after New Orleans police broke up what they described as a “funeral repast” of about 100 people. Assistant ministers and worshippers who stood outside the front doors and in the parking lot told news reporters to leave.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas tightens rules on neighboring Louisiana over virus
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the nation. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that state troops will patrol highway entry points near the Louisiana border and require “everyone stopped" in those cars to self-isolate. The extent of how Texas troopers would patrol the state line was not immediately clear. Hours after Abbott's announcement, traffic both in and out of Texas was freely moving along Interstate 10 near the Sabine River that divides Texas and Louisiana. Abbott also said airline passengers arriving from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago or anywhere from California or Washington state must also quarantine for 14 days,
HOUSE FIRE-FOUR DEAD
Arrest made in fire that killed woman, 3 granddaughters
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana have announced an arrest in a house fire that killed a grandmother and three of her young granddaughters about a month ago. The city of Alexandria says in a press release that 30-year-old Tamielya Brevelle was booked in jail on Friday. She faces four counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of an incendiary device. The Feb. 29 house fire killed 48-year-old Verlana Cooper and her three granddaughters ages 7, 4, and four months. The Alexandria fire chief says the fire was intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
HOTEL KIDNAPPING
Police: Louisiana couple accused of abducting man from hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple accused of abducting a man from a hotel has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. News outlets report Shreveport police took Wilbert Vanzant and Kayla Owen into custody around 4 a.m. Sunday. The department said in a statement that 36-year-old Stephen Hatcher told authorities he was tied up, beaten and forced to withdraw money from an ATM. Police said Hatcher escaped and reported the kidnapping to deputies in DeSoto Parish. News outlets report the 29-year-olds were booked into the Shreveport City Jail, and more charges could be filed.
HOBBS NEWS-SUN
Hobbs News-Sun to end Saturday edition amid oil price drop
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The Hobbs News-Sun is ending its Saturday edition and shrinking the size of the paper amid falling oil prices and the downtown caused by COVID-19. Hobbs News-Sun Publisher Daniel Russell announced Saturday the moves in response to economic pressures the newspaper faces in the heart of New Mexico's oil and gas country. Russell says the newspaper will continue to print editions Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. He also says the width of the paper will go from 25 inches across to 23 inches across to save money on cost.
GROUNDED SHIP
Container ship runs aground on Mississippi River
POYDRAS, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that traffic restrictions on the Mississippi River have been lifted after a container ship that ran aground a day earlier was back underway. The Coast Guard says the container ship, Belita, ran aground around 3:20 a.m. Friday near mile marker 81 near Poydras, close to the Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard Parish lines. Petty Officer Lexie Preston said the grounded ship was back underway as of 3 p.m. Friday. What caused the accident remains under investigation