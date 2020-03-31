FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday morning looking quite cool

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you were a bit disappointed by the lack of rain we received Tuesday morning, leaving lawns and gardens looking for more. On the other hand, I doubt anyone was disappointed by the cooler and less humid afternoon we enjoyed. You could really feel that drier air moving in with the gusty afternoon winds out of the northwest.
Those winds will die down Tuesday evening and overnight and the last of the clouds will exit the region as well. Get ready for the coolest morning we’ve seen in more than three weeks, with Wednesday morning lows running from the upper 40s to low 50s around most of the WAFB area.
Wednesday, April 1 is going to be a true spring beauty! After that cool morning start under clear skies, we will stay under mainly sunny skies through the day with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Highs will be in the 70s Thursday too, but clouds will be returning during the day. By Friday, many neighborhoods will be back in the low 80s for the afternoon and the Storm Team will include isolated afternoon showers to close out the work week.
The First Alert weekend forecast includes scattered rains both Saturday and Sunday, but neither day looks to be a serious washout. The Storm Team is maintaining and unsettled weather pattern in the local forecast through much of next week too, with rain chances currently set at 30% to 40% Monday through Thursday. Preliminary assessments suggest most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 0.5” to 1.5” of rain through the next ten days.
