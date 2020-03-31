FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning rain, isolated storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few areas of rain are showing up early on First Alert Doppler radar.
Through the morning hours, scattered showers - a 50% coverage - will move through southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. There may be an isolated storm in the mix, as well, before skies clear Tuesday afternoon.
Highs will top out in the upper 70°s and lower 80°s.
Overnight, with the passage of a cold front, temperatures will drop to 50°.
Sunshine returns Wednesday and the start of April looks to be a very nice day. The afternoon high will be a pleasant and seasonal 75°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.