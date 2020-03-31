EBR inmate tests positive for COVID-19 after reported drug overdose; wing of prison quarantined

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison has tested positive for COVID-19 after being taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose, officials report.
In a release issued Monday, March 30, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Sunday, an inmate was taken to the hospital after a suspected drug overdose. CPR was performed and the inmate was given Narcan before being taken to the hospital, officials say.
After being admitted, the inmate was given a COVID-19 test. Prison officials say they were notified the inmate was positive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Officials say they immediately started putting CDC quarantine procedures into place for the line the inmate was housed in and the adjoining one. Ninety-four inmates are currently quarantined out of an abundance of caution, prison officials say. All food and commissary items are brought to the inmates; they also have access to phones and are being give additional free phone calls, officials say.
Quarantined inmates are being given daily recreational time within their quarantined area and are practicing social distancing, officials say. Medical staff members are taking the inmates’ temperatures twice daily, officials report.
EBRSO says at this time, no other inmates have a fever or are presenting symptoms of the virus.
Prison officials say the entire prison is following CDC guidelines for sanitation and all inmates are being given additional cleaning supplies. Furthermore, all medical and prescription fees have been waived at this time, officials report.
