Crews respond to house fire on John Henry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Units from the St. George and Baton Rouge fire departments were called out to a house fire Monday, March 30.
Officials with the St. George Fire Department said the fire happened on John Henry Road. The first call was received around 4:45 p.m.
According to SGFD, flames were shooting through the roof of the house when firefighters made it to the scene.
Officials added four SGFD and two BRFD units responded to the scene. They were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.
The Red Cross was called out to assist the family.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.