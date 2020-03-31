Central mayor asks pastor to please stop holding services for the safety of the public

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central Mayor David Barrow has released a new statement in regards to a pastor who continues to hold services despite Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.
Pastor Tony Spell at Life Tabernacle in Central has continued to hold services with hundreds of people in attendance despite Gov. Edwards’ order to all Louisianans to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
On Monday, March 30, Mayor Barrow released the following statement about the issue:
“Our police chief is working with parish and state officials to resolve this unfortunate situation in a peaceful manner as soon as possible. In the meantime, both myself and Chief Corcoran have spoken face-to-face with Pastor Spell and asked him to please stop holding large assemblies and use alternate methods to preach to his congregation as other churches are doing. Several other elected and faith-based persons have done the same. We ask that he comply for the safety of his congregation and the general public.“
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he has also asked Pastor Spell to stop holding these large gatherings:
“I have had many discussions with the chief and others regarding this matter. Many attempts have been made to encourage this church and its good members to adhere to the governor’s very reasonable request. All attempts to persuade compliance have been futile. This is disappointing given the pain, suffering, and stress of all kinds that this real pandemic has caused. While all appreciate this church’s desire to hold regular service during these trying times, there are other temporary methods to deliver their valuable message during these unique times, especially given the talented pastors of this church. Again, we urge this church and its members to do what all other churches in our area, state, and nation have done. Follow the governor’s reasonable, safe orders. The governor’s orders have the full effect of law and violations of such orders are subject to criminal penalties.”
Moore says the matter is still under investigation.
