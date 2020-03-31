Central mayor asks pastor to please stop holding services for the safety of the public

“I have had many discussions with the chief and others regarding this matter. Many attempts have been made to encourage this church and its good members to adhere to the governor’s very reasonable request. All attempts to persuade compliance have been futile. This is disappointing given the pain, suffering, and stress of all kinds that this real pandemic has caused. While all appreciate this church’s desire to hold regular service during these trying times, there are other temporary methods to deliver their valuable message during these unique times, especially given the talented pastors of this church. Again, we urge this church and its members to do what all other churches in our area, state, and nation have done. Follow the governor’s reasonable, safe orders. The governor’s orders have the full effect of law and violations of such orders are subject to criminal penalties.”