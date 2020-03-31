BR Health District begins shipping out donated personal protective equipment to BR area hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Health District shipped the first round of donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to seven local hospitals Tuesday, March 31, providing a major shot in the arm to healthcare facilities that are anticipating a surge in new COVID-19 cases, which will strain supply stockpiles.
Baton Rouge area businesses began donating their unused PPE, including gloves, gowns, and eye-wear over the weekend. For example, one restaurant that has shut its doors to the public since Governor John Bel Edwards issued his stay-at-home order donated several boxes of industrial disinfectant wipes.
“Right now, a lot of businesses are closed up,” volunteer organizer, Sophia Acuna, said. “They don’t operate as they usually would, which means supplies are just sitting in a closet. We’re asking that those be donated if they can.”
The district is accepting donations of a number of key PPE items, as long as they are sealed inside an unopened box, a requirement that businesses will meet far more often than individuals. For a list of items in demand and more information on how to donate, visit the health district’s website.
PPE is essential to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus within healthcare facilities.
“Standing up any new ward in the hospital or additional COVID capacity all comes with the need to both protect the patients from other infections, as well as protect all of the healthcare workers,” the Baton Rouge Health District’s Steven Cuelemans said.
Volunteers from area hospitals, including Acuna, are organizing the donated supplies and overseeing distribution. In just three days, the health district mastered a complicated inventory system that ensures each partner hospital gets the gear it needs.
Joe Neucere, a logistics expert at Wanhua Chemical, helped design the database that’s informing the volunteers’ organization.
“The industrial sector has safety equipment that is comparable to medical equipment,” he said. “We hope this is an extra layer or barrier for first responders.”
