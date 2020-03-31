Baton Rouge to receive over $3M for coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is set to receive $3.2 million in grant money for coronavirus response. It’s the result of the CARES Act, which was just passed by lawmakers and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Money will be made available through three grant programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD):
- Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $1.932 million to help provide housing and expand economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate income persons
- Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG): $955,859 to help the City of Baton Rouge provide essential services and shelter for the homeless
- Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): $370,000 to support low income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families
“These funds are an important slice of the overall resources that will be necessary to meet the challenges of this crisis, providing critical housing relief for some of our hardest-hit residents and much-needed support to Baton Rouge government’s response efforts,” said Congressman Garret Graves.
