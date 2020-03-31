Baton Rouge Blues Festival to launch online music sessions in April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be launching a new online music series in April.
Live sessions from blues artists will be posted every Wednesday night in April at 8 p.m. on the festival’s Instagram TV (IGTV) account @brbluesfest and then later on the Baton Rouge Blues Festival’s Facebook page.
“In an effort to support the 2020 Lineup of musicians and local musicians alike, while also offering online content to our many followers and patrons, we are broadcasting regularly scheduled music from blues artists across the globe” Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge
The first performance is slated for Wednesday, April 1 and features Baton Rouge Blues performer, Kenny Neal.
The free-to-the-public, family-friendly performances will feature internationally-recognized and local blues legends alike.
This series is co-presented by Smoke Free Music Cities-a project of American NonSmokers’ Rights Foundation along with Baton Rouge Blues Festival Partners including the City of Baton Rouge, AETNA, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Raising Canes and more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.