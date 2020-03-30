Woman questions why area craft stores remain open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As businesses deemed “essential” remain open, some are questioning why some particular businesses fall under those guidelines. Craft stores are one example.
Hobby Lobby locations in metro Baton Rouge were open Monday, March 30. The Michaels craft store in Baton Rouge is also open as of Monday.
Leaders at Michael’s say they’re keeping many of their stores open to provide supplies to parents teaching their home-bound children, according to The New York Times.
One woman who contacted WAFB and asked to remain anonymous says she’s concerned about the safety of her mother, who works as a cashier at an area Hobby Lobby location. She questions whether such stores should be allowed to remain open.
Her mother is in her 60s.
“I don’t feel she should be unnecessarily exposed to COVID-19 just because her employer decides to open for business and they are a non-essential business,” the woman said. “This is a hobby and craft store. This isn’t safe for the employees or the customers.”
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards did not specifically mention craft stores in his daily media update Monday. However, he said he hoped all businesses and leaders would make smart decisions and he continues to urge residents to stay at home as much as possible.
“This virus spreads very easily and very quickly and much more easily, for example, than the flu,” the governor said. “We just need more compliance and we’re asking people to do what is their obligation as a citizen,” he said.
Hobby Lobby and Michael’s did not immediately respond to WAFB’s request for comment.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.