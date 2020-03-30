Pharmaceutical donates hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to benefit La. COVID-19 patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals is donating 400,000 hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to the state to help respond to the COVID-19 health emergency, officials announced Monday, March 30.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and state Sen. Fred Mills made the announcement.
Hydroxychloroquine has been identified as a possible treatment for coronavirus.
“On behalf of Louisiana, I want to thank Amneal for this generous donation,” said Landry. “It is important we all work together to help solve the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis. We must come together as Louisianans and as Americans. This donation from Amneal demonstrates their strong effort to be a good corporate citizen in our nation.”
“I commend Amneal for working with Attorney General Jeff Landry and me in bringing forward this remarkable donation to benefit citizens of Louisiana,” added Mills, who is the state Senate health and welfare chairman.
“All of us at Amneal are committed to supporting our communities in the global fight against COVID-19,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Amneal. “We are working with urgency to assist the hardest hit states and hospitals around the country to benefit as many patients as possible during this critical time.”
Officials said he LSU School of Medicine is working to launch two different clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine in relation to COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health is tracking other similar clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. The University of Minnesota and Columbia University are also conducting trials.
Officials added the overall coordination of distribution will be done by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
