Man fatally shot at Airline Highway food mart, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police detectives are investigating the shooting death of Jason Nixon, 36.
According to BRPD, Nixon was found in the parking lot of Cousins Food Mart on Airline Highway with multiple gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Nixon was transported to a hospital where he died.
Detectives say motive and suspect(s) are unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
