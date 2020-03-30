LSU team creates masks, ventilator parts for physicians treating patients with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A team from LSU is creating face masks, ventilators, and face shields for nurses and doctors working with COVID-19 patients.
LSU biomedical engineering senior Meagan Moore, LSU medical physics and health physics director Wayne Newhauser, emergency room physician Tom Fox, two LSU physics students, and members of the community are creating equipment being used by medical personnel at LSU Health in New Orleans.
LSU reported Moore received a call less than a week ago to help create a ventilator prototype. She and her mother had already been looking at patterns and sewing face masks. Their mask consists of two layers of tightly woven cotton sewn together with elastic bands that go over the ears.
Moore was also contacted about helping create a ventilator part for COVID-19 patients, according to LSU. Moore and Newhauser are working directly with respiratory specialists, medical physicists, and engineers to fabricate ventilator parts and a variety of personal protective equipment for healthcare personnel in Louisiana.
LSU reported while the team is working on prototyping ventilator parts, it is also prototyping field-expedient face shields with help from LSU chemical engineering research specialist Nick Lombardo.
The university added surgeon, Dr. John Faust of Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, is assisting the team in prototyping protective gowns, which are in short supply.
According to LSU, the team is also coordinating with personnel to explore scaling of the instruction and materials to create a community effort.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.