Local hotelier offers free hotel rooms for healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local hotelier is on a mission to help the helpers.
Raj Patel is a Denham Springs resident who is also a OYO Hotel Partner meaning he manages a number of OYO hotels across South Louisiana.
After a conversation with a friend who works directly on the front lines of the healthcare industry, Patel came up with an idea.
“One of my friends who is a doctor was actually sleeping in his garage to keep his kids and wife safe so that’s what gave me the idea,” he said. "I was like hey let me put you at one of my hotels so you can get good sleep, good rest and so you are able to perform at your optimum level and provide the services that you do at the hospital.”
Last week, Patel reached out to his corporate office to see if they were interested in the idea and now OYO Hotels is offering this service at their hotels across the country.
OYO has seven hotels in the Baton Rouge area.
These hotel rooms are free to medical first responders who are working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
The seven hotels in the Baton Rouge area are:
- Hotel Denham Springs I-12, 125 Rushing Dr, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- OYO Hotel Baton Rouge East I-12, 9999 Gwenadale Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816
- Hotel Baton Rouge Mid City, 10045 Gwenadele Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816
- Hotel Baton Rouge Mead Rd, 10920 Mead Rd, Baton Rouge LA, 70816
- Hotel Donaldsonville, 2179 LA-70, Donaldsonville, LA 70346
- OYO Hotel Port Allen, 3051 La Hwy 1 S, Port Allen, LA, 70767
- Hotel Port Allen LA I-10 West, 821 S Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen LA, 70767
Eligible healthcare workers and first responders can reserve a room by following these instructions:
- Those on the front lines in the medical community should call (+1) 628-213-7020 (provide the code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS ) to get their reservation for the nearest OYO.
- With your valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs.
“We have a dedicated section at each of our hotels which keeps them away from the general population," Patel explained. "We are strictly following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state to keep our hotel rooms sanitized and cleaned. The way the program is set up is they can stay for 5 consecutive nights, take a two day hiatus basically, so we can go in there and re-sanitize and everything again and they can go back in and re-book for another five consecutive days and repeat that for as long as they need to.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.