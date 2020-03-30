Local hotelier offers free hotel rooms for healthcare workers

“We have a dedicated section at each of our hotels which keeps them away from the general population," Patel explained. "We are strictly following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state to keep our hotel rooms sanitized and cleaned. The way the program is set up is they can stay for 5 consecutive nights, take a two day hiatus basically, so we can go in there and re-sanitize and everything again and they can go back in and re-book for another five consecutive days and repeat that for as long as they need to.”