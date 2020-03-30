Hagan’s Top 10 Pelicans / Hornets in franchise history

When CP3 went to the Clippers, LA became “lob city.” But we all know it started in New Orleans with Tyson Chandler. The connection was there right away, and both thrived with it. The same tenacity on the boards and as a shot-blocker that keep Chandler in the league today at 37-years old are what made him such a vital part of the Hornets success. Because he was only in New Orleans for a few seasons, he’s not high on the all-time lists, but the stat that doesn’t lie is the franchise leader for “rebounds per game.” More than AD. More than West.