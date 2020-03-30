FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front moving through Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cloud cover will increase through Monday evening with rains becoming more likely after midnight and into early Tuesday morning. A cool front will deliver showers and a few thunderstorms with the rains wrapping up by or before the lunch hour.
Few, if any, of the thunderstorms are expected to be strong to severe and rain totals are expected to run under 0.3” for the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods. After a morning low around 70° or so for the Baton Rouge area, clearing skies in the afternoon will allow temperatures to rebound to the low 80s for the capital region.
Wednesday (April Fools’ Day) will be a beauty for the first day of the new month. Sunrise opens with clear skies and temperatures around 50° for the Red Stick. Mainly sunny skies through the afternoon will come with a real springtime feel as highs top out in the low to mid 70s for much of the viewing area.
Clouds will be returning through the day Thursday, but it stays dry with highs in the upper 70s. The First Alert Forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies Friday, with a 20% chance of rain and highs in the low 80s.
Unfortunately, April’s first weekend comes with scattered rains both days, along with highs in the low 80s. In addition, the Storm Team will extend scattered rains into Monday and Tuesday (April 6 and 7) before the weather settles down for the middle and end of the work week.
