FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers

By Diane Deaton | March 30, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will start out a bit cooler this morning in the low-to-mid 60°s. Still, some 10 degrees warmer than usual for late March.

Limited activity Monday on First Alert Doppler radar. A 20-30% coverage of rain won’t occur until later this evening.

The risk for severe weather has decreased across southeast Louisiana, however, a low-end risk remains for southwest Mississippi primarily overnight into early Tuesday.

Ovtherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix and breezy. Our afternoon high will top out in the lower 80°s.

Scattered rain and isolated storms are likely overnight. Lows will dip down to 69°.

Expect early showers Tuesday to clear out. Highs tomorrow will top out at 82°.

