FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will start out a bit cooler this morning in the low-to-mid 60°s. Still, some 10 degrees warmer than usual for late March.
Limited activity Monday on First Alert Doppler radar. A 20-30% coverage of rain won’t occur until later this evening.
The risk for severe weather has decreased across southeast Louisiana, however, a low-end risk remains for southwest Mississippi primarily overnight into early Tuesday.
Ovtherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix and breezy. Our afternoon high will top out in the lower 80°s.
Scattered rain and isolated storms are likely overnight. Lows will dip down to 69°.
Expect early showers Tuesday to clear out. Highs tomorrow will top out at 82°.
