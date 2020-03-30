Denham Springs marshal pleads for people to stay home after being hospitalized with coronavirus in both lungs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs marshal, Joe Shumate, is very well-known not only in Livingston Parish, but also to much of the law enforcement community, so this one did hit home for many people. Shumate says he’s hoping people will listen that coronavirus is real.
“I’m living proof that nobody is untouchable,” said Shumate.
Shumate says he was in Mexico in Riviera De Maya getting married the last week of February. After that, he attended the National Marshals Conference in the French Quarter in New Orleans the second week of March. When he returned home, he started feeling bad.
“Tuesday night, I started feeling bad with a cough and running fever,” said Shumate.
It was a fever as high as 102.8° and for 11 straight days, his fever did not go below 100°. He was tested at his primary care physician’s office, but that took seven days for test results to come back. So finally, on Thursday, March 26, his doctor told him to go to Our Lady of the Lake.
“It showed that the coronavirus is in both of my lungs. I currently don’t have pneumonia, but the virus is in the lungs,” said Shumate. “I was discharged yesterday [Sunday, March 29]. I got to come home. I am still quarantined for 14 days, so taking things very easy.”
He says he’s still trying to build up his strength. Unsure whether he’s still contagious or not, Shumate says he’s quarantined. Just to prove how much he believes staying at home does keep your safe, his daughter, Raygan, 15, is quarantined in her bedroom in that same home and so far, she shows no signs of COVID-19.
“People have to take this epidemic serious, very serious. It affects everybody, young, old, everybody, so we’ve all got to listen,” said Shumate. “People don’t realize that you touch a box, you touch something, and then you have contacted something and bring it back home. You bring it to other people who touch it. That is how it is coming home, so please stay home.”
He held back tears saying how amazing the men and women fighting coronavirus truly have been and that people not listening to the stay at home order are only making it worse.
“They’re putting the health workers in danger. It’s a strain to the health system more than people realize. I got to see it myself. You were sitting there and you see how strained the system is,” said Shumate.
He doesn’t know how to put it into any simpler words than this:
“If people would just listen, cooperate, do what is asked to be done, it’s just 14 days, whatever they ask, let this thing pass, we would see a bigger difference,” said Shumate.
His office, as well as numerous other city and parish offices in Livingston Parish, as well as majority of parishes around the state, are shut down or down to only the essentials.
Lastly, Shumate says he wants to say a huge thanks to all his friends and family for making sure he’s making it through this.
