Arson destroys convenience store car wash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators said a fire that destroyed the car wash at a convenience store was intentionally set Monday, March 30.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the arson happened at the Circle K on Florida Street near Acadian Thruway around 7:15 a.m.
Officials said firefighters were actually able to see the smoke from the fire before they left the station. They added the crew was able to quickly put out the fire but it had already destroyed the car wash.
The car wash was not attached to the convenience store and the main building had no damage, according to BRFD.
