Arson destroys convenience store car wash
Baton Rouge Fire Department (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | March 30, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators said a fire that destroyed the car wash at a convenience store was intentionally set Monday, March 30.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the arson happened at the Circle K on Florida Street near Acadian Thruway around 7:15 a.m.

Officials said firefighters were actually able to see the smoke from the fire before they left the station. They added the crew was able to quickly put out the fire but it had already destroyed the car wash.

The car wash was not attached to the convenience store and the main building had no damage, according to BRFD.

