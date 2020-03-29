Overnight 2-alarm fire destroys house, badly damages church

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that started at a house and spread to a church on Sunday, March 29.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it received the call at 12:41 a.m. Officials said responding firefighters found a house on Uncas Street and a church on Weller Avenue both on fire. A second alarm was called at 12:52 a.m.
Investigators said the fire started at the house and quickly spread to nearby Jesus Name Apostolic Temple Inc. They added the house was destroyed and about 80% of the church was damaged.
Officials said three people in the house at the time of the fire safely escaped. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross was called out to assist the family.
