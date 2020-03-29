Non-profit extends free meals for children to seven day a week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Three O’Clock Project, a non-profit organization focused on providing healthy meals to kids, is partnering with the East Baton Rouge School System to serve free meals seven days a week, including on weekends.
“Eleven thousand meals to 14-thousand meals will have gone out by the end of the day. To give back at a time like this is invaluable to me,” said Matthew Wiggins, Project Manager.
Matthew Wiggins is a partner with the Three O’Clock Project. He says he is happy the organization is looking for ways to provide kids with meals during a time that is trying for many.
“It’s great being able to provide food for the kids, especially breakfast and lunch in a day is so nice. The kids have really enjoyed it, so we’re definitely thankful for the people cooking and prepping and volunteering their time to serve us this way,” said Wiggins.
The non-profit will serve meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to children 18 and under.
See the full list of locations below:
