Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man was killed and a driver is facing charges after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Saturday, March 28, according to investigators.
Louisiana State Police reported Medford Auguste, 72, of LaPlace, was killed while trying to cross US 61 (Airline Highway) at Windsor Street in LaPlace just after 8 p.m. Troopers said Lobo Santos, 47, also of LaPlace, was arrested.
Tpr. Monroe Dillon with LSP Troop B said Auguste was trying to cross the highway when a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Santos hit Auguste and fled the scene. He added Auguste was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Dillon, troopers found Santos and his truck immediately after the crash. He added Santos was given a chemical breath test and was later booked into the St. John Corrections Center on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and hit and run.
Investigators said they suspect Santos was impaired at the time of the crash and additional charges may be forthcoming. They added a sample of Auguste’s blood will also be taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
