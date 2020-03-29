Accident leaves Westlake Chemical employee dead

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - An employee at Westlake Chemical in Geismar has died after an accident at the plant overnight.
“Westlake Chemical deeply regrets this loss of life of a member of its employee family and the company extends its deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of its employee,” the company said in a statement Sunday, March 29.
Westlake officials first reported a problem at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, saying they had lost contact with an employee in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) unit.
“In addition to the plant’s rescue unit, emergency teams from Ascension Parish responded and assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts for the employee. The employee lost his life as a result of the accident and his body was recovered from the unit at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities were notified and are on site. An investigation into the cause of the accident has begun,” the company added.
The name of the victim is not being released until authorities are sure all family members have been notified.
