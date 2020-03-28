Recalled toys contain excessive lead levels

(WAFB) - Over 20,000 recalled multi-piece toy tool kits contain an amount of lead that violates the federal lead content standard.
Two pieces included in the Grizzly brand kits, the toy goggles and hardhats, also aren’t up to par with toy safety standards.
The kits come in two different model numbers: H3044 and H5855.
Model H3044 is a 12-piece tool kit that contains a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, a bottle of chalk, and suspenders.
Model H5855 is an 11-piece tool kit that contains goggles, tape measure, a wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, screwdriver, pliers, and an adjustable wrench.
You can find the model number printed on the front upper right corner of the packaging.
Call Grizzly for a full refund including return shipping by dialing 888-615-7944. Keep the toys away from kids until you do.
