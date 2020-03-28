Recalled car seat adapters could cause babies to fall

(WAFB) - Two black plastic adapters used to hook car seats onto strollers may crack or break while in use. This could cause babies to fall from the seats.
About 1,430 of the Thule brand Sleek Car Seat Adapters are being recalled as a result.
Thule received three reports of the adapters breaking. None resulted in injuries.
Identify the recalled adapters using product number 11000301 printed on a sticker on the plastic bracket. You can also match UPC code 091021188099.
Stop using the product, then contact Thule to arrange a return for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of a Thule Sleek Bassinet which works on the Thule Sleek Stroller.
The number is 855-652-2688.
