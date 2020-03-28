Part on recalled bikes can loosen and detach leading to injury

(WAFB) - The front fork on about 5,500 recalled bikes can detach. Riders on the Woom brand bikes can fall and be injured as a result.
Woom reported two cases of the fork becoming loose or detaching. Neither resulted in injuries.
Woom’s model 4 (20 inch), 5 (24 inch) and 6 (26 inch) bikes, each designed in red, blue, green, purple and yellow, are included in the recall. You can find the model number on the top tube of each bike.
Stop using the recalled bikes until you contact Woom for a free repair kit by calling 855-966-6872.
