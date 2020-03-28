Ford donates face shields to OLOL Medical Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers from Ford Motor Company drove from Detroit, Michigan to Baton Rouge to deliver 2,000 face shields for team members at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
They arrived in Baton Rouge Saturday, March 28.
The shields are crucial for team members as they treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Face shields are in limited supply across the country and our team was excited and extremely grateful to receive Ford’s generous donation,” a hospital spokesman said.
