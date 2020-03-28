FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record high expected today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90° today. The forecast calls for 88° for metro Baton Rouge which would break a 30 year old record (87° - 1989).
Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through much of today with dry conditions prevailing until sunset. After dark a few showers will be possible as a weak cold front approaches.
Scattered thunder showers will be possible as the front moves overhead during the predawn hours of Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected.
Rain will come to an end shortly after sunrise leaving the rest of Sunday dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to close out the weekend.
The weak cold front pushes back north as a warm front on Monday, March 30.
A few scattered PM thunder showers will be possible as the front lifts north. A stronger cold front is forecasted to move into the area late Monday into early Tuesday.
A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for the entire WAFB viewing area Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Wind and hail are the primary concerns. Showers and thunder storms will be likely especially early Tuesday morning.
Right now the forecast will bring dry weather back by around lunchtime. Temperatures will take a larger dip as we move into the middle of the week.
Morning lows will be around normal Wednesday, April 1 through next weekend and afternoon highs will be slightly below normal through next weekend. An upper level disturbance could possibly move across the Gulf Coast states late in the week.
Forecast confidence remains low for what might transpire. For now we’ve got scattered thunder showers in the forecast Friday, April 3 and next Saturday, April 4, but those rain chances may need to be adjusted in the coming days as we start to get a better idea on what might happen.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.