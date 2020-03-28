ESPN set to re-air 2006 Saints vs Falcons as part of Monday Night Football Classic series

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - ESPN will let every Saints fan relive the thrilling reopening of the Superdome in 2006 against the Falcons following Hurricane Katrina.
The game will air April 6 at 8 p.m. as part of the Monday Night Football Classic series.
The Sept. 25, 2006 matchup featured the historic blocked punt by Steve Gleason that has been immortalized as a statue named “Rebirth” that stands outside the dome.
The Black and Gold went on to get the 23-3 win.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.