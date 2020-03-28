COVID-19 testing site for pregnant women to open at Woman’s Center for Wellness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Where can pregnant women get tested for COVID-19? At the Woman’s Center for Wellness on Jefferson Highway beginning Monday, March 30.
A hospital spokeswoman said the center will operate a drive-thru testing site for woman in their 3rd trimester and present symptoms of the virus.
Getting tested at the center requires a doctor’s order like getting tested at the community testing site does.
Others can be tested for the virus at one of the sites listed in the article linked here.
Read everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19 by clicking the link here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.