CORRECTION: DOW not correct site of Turner Industries employee’s claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, March 27, WAFB 9News incorrectly identified the name of the plant where a man says he was terminated amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The man says he worked for Turner Industries inside a plant in West Baton Rouge Parish. He claims he was terminated after asking about various measures related to coronavirus safety, including the possibility of going home to self-quarantine.
In his interview with WAFB, the man identified the plant name as DOW. That was incorrect.
Turner Industries declined to comment for our report, saying they cannot comment on personnel matters.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.