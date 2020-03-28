BRFD: Bird’s nest in A/C unit appears to have sparked fire at nursing home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Sterling Place Nursing Home on Saturday, March 28.
The nursing home is located in the 3800 block of North Blvd. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it received the call shortly before 2 a.m.
Officials said they found an air condition unit on the second floor was on fire but the sprinkler system was able to keep it from spreading. When they investigated the A/C unit, it looked as if a bird’s nest in the unit started the fire, according to officials.
No injuries were reported. BRFD said no one lives on the second floor and none of the residents were forced to leave the nursing home. Firefighters added the second floor has smoke and heavy water damage from the sprinkler head.
The nursing home has 144 residents living there and 20 employees were on duty at the time of the fire.
