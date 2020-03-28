Babies can be entrapped, injured using these recalled walkers

(WAFB) - Kids & Koalas wants parents to dismantle and throw away about 3,600 of its baby walkers with the model number X002.
They can fit through standard doorways and are not designed to stop at the edge of steps as required by the federal safety standard.
Also, their leg openings allow babies to slip down until their head can become entrapped at the neck.
Either situation can lead to serious injury or death.
You can find the model number on an attached tag underneath the walker and on the packaging.
Amazon will contact all customers who purchased the walkers exclusively from Amazon.com with further information about refunds.
