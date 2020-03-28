Babies can be entrapped, injured using these recalled walkers

Recalled Kids & Koalas baby walkers were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2017 through July 2018 for between $89 and $123. The foldable baby walkers have eight wheels and a seat with adjustable height. hey were sold in grey, black, green, pink, blue, and white. The Kids & Koalas logo is printed on the front of the tray and on the back of the seat. (Source: USCPSC)
By Kevin Foster | March 28, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 3:59 PM

(WAFB) - Kids & Koalas wants parents to dismantle and throw away about 3,600 of its baby walkers with the model number X002.

They can fit through standard doorways and are not designed to stop at the edge of steps as required by the federal safety standard.

Also, their leg openings allow babies to slip down until their head can become entrapped at the neck.

Either situation can lead to serious injury or death.

You can find the model number on an attached tag underneath the walker and on the packaging.

Amazon will contact all customers who purchased the walkers exclusively from Amazon.com with further information about refunds.

