Babies can be entrapped, injured using these recalled walkers

Recalled Kids & Koalas baby walkers were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2017 through July 2018 for between $89 and $123. The foldable baby walkers have eight wheels and a seat with adjustable height. hey were sold in grey, black, green, pink, blue, and white. The Kids & Koalas logo is printed on the front of the tray and on the back of the seat. (Source: USCPSC)