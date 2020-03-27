Twins spread messages of hope with feel-good yard signs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some south Louisiana twins are on a mission to spread cheer instead of fear during this outbreak.
The message from Lillie Grace and Fletcher Decuir is hope is never canceled.
Life is tough when you’re charged with making folks feel good. Their mission is real, though.
“We found all the art supplies around our house and just got to work,” said Ellen Decuir, the twins’ mother.
She and her twins decided it was time to lift a few spirits. So, they refurbished campaign signs and used them to spread some hope.
“We drew on them and painted them," said the twins. "I drawed a choo-choo and a monster truck.”
Mom helped.
“Yeah, she wrote the words,” the kids added.
“This was the perfect way to yes, keep them busy, get them practicing with art work and their own creative ideas about decorating it. Also, just to have some way that we, just in our little house, can bring joy to others,” Ellen Decuir added.
Their philanthropy continued, at least as long as the artists didn’t get distracted. Their mom said the twins had hoped workers would see their good deed and that would make them think.
Don’t confuse playtime for lack of learning because school hasn’t stopped for them. You might say they have become the teacher because if you pass by these signs with positive words and angels and monster trucks, it could have a glittering effect on your life.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.