Some parents say LSU charged them move-out fee amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When LSU officials first announced the school was moving to an online format for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, students were urged, if they could, to pack up their things and head home.
But with half the semester still left to go, some parents say LSU charged them a move-out fee.
INFO FROM LSU
Housing credits are being determined based on the housing contract and Louisiana law. There’s no blanket refund amount since room rate, rent paid, date of check out, and more go into factoring the credit amount. Our business team can help you with that information.
Here are some examples to help you see the range (these would be the credit amounts if you were to check out of campus housing on March 18, 2020):
- In a traditional, double occupancy room (Miller and Acadian Halls, for example) = $538 credit
- In a typical residential college = $890 credit
- In a typical 4-bedroom apartment (ECA/WCA) = $748 credit
To receive your credit, check your billing statement in myLSU seven (7) business days after you check out to see your credit. Note that this credit will first be applied to any balance you currently owe the university. View your current balance on your Billing Statement in the Financial Services section of your myLSU page.
Any credit remaining after that balance has been paid will be dispersed once you make the request. E-mail the Bursar’s Office to request any remaining balance be dispersed to you. Make sure you are registered for direct deposit and have an accurate mailing address on file in myLSU to receive funds in a timely manner.
