Non-profit set to feed furloughed hospitality workers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit operation in Baton Rouge will provide meals for furloughed hospitality workers.
In collaboration with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced Friday, March 27 that it is opening Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s to provide one free meal to furloughed hospitality workers, no matter their former employer.
The food truck will serve one free classic burger with cheese and fries to furloughed hospitality workers from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2.
The truck will be located Walk-On’s on Burbank Drive. Walk-On’s hopes to be able to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.
Walk-On’s is also asking for monetary donations to the Game On Foundation. All donations made to the foundation will directly benefit furloughed employees with meals and support. If you would like to donate, please visit walkonsgameon.org.
Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s plans to expand its days and hours of operation. To stay up-to-date on operating hours, visit www.furloughkitchen.org.
