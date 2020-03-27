NOLA could run out of ventilators in a week, Edwards warns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took to Facebook Friday morning to double down on the importance of practicing social distancing and staying home as COVID-19 cases in New Orleans teeter on overwhelming.
“If we don’t flatten the curve, we could run out of ventilators in the New Orleans area by the end of April 2,” the post reads. “Simply put, there are not enough healthcare resources to care for all of those who will need them.”
On Thursday, March 26, Edwards delivered one of his most tense news conferences since the COVID-19 outbreak hit Louisiana. He called the number of cases and deaths statewide “staggering.”
New Orleans has nearly 1,000 of the state’s 2,300 cases as of noon on Thursday.
“Every single person must take social distancing and the state at home order seriously. Now, more than ever, we need the people of Louisiana to stay home, stop the spread and save lives,” Edwards says.
Experts point to Mardi Gras as the perfect breeding ground for COVID-19 as more than a million people packed parade routes.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she received no guidance from federal leaders about the coronavirus at the time.
“If we were given clear direction, we would not have had Mardi Gras,” she said.
