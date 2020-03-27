Music teacher creates virtual song with students at time when a ‘Little Light’ is needed

Music teacher Juliette de Silva created an opportunity for her students to perform a song together virtually. (Source: Juliette de Silva)
By Josh Auzenne | March 27, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 9:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System shared a project by a music teacher at the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts to try to help lift spirits during the COVID-19 emergency.

EBRSS said Juliette de Silva, a music teacher at BRCVPA, received permission from parents to create an opportunity for her students to perform a song they learned before schools were forced to closed.

The students were able to sing together virtually and de Silva created a video that she uploaded to YouTube. It comes at a time when everyone could use a ‘Little Light.’

