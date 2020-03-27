How to handle takeout, delivery and grocery shopping during a public health emergency

“A group of people we don’t talk much about is people who are actually delivering the foods because those are the people who are coming into contact with a lot of people,” said Wenqing Xu, an assistant professor at the LSU AgCenter. “They go to different restaurants and they go to different households so they should take precautions at that point to minimize the person-to-person contact. Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your dirty hands. Wash your hands as soon as you get the chance. If you don’t have the opportunity to wash your hands use hand sanitizer.”