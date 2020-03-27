Grocery stores implement stronger safety practices amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stores are buckling down on cleanliness to keep shoppers safe and to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Many employees have now been tasked with around-the-clock sanitizing, especially grocery carts that are used frequently.
“It’s good to practice wiping everything down to sanitize. I’m glad they’re wiping off the carts, which is good,” said Tracy Cook, a shopper at Rouses Market.
Many other stores, like Whole Foods Market, are marking their floors with brightly colored tape to help shoppers stay six feet apart.
“They’re keeping people kind of spread out. That’s a good thing,” said Aaron Borchers, another shopper.
“If someone sneezes and doesn't cover their mouth properly, they could spread it,” Cook said.
Plexiglass shields are also an option stores are considering. Walmart and Albertsons officials say they have already begun installing guards at registers and plan to have them at all stores in the coming weeks.
“It does feel better when you go into a grocery store and see this. I don’t know how much of a difference it makes, but it definitely feels better,” said Don Dobisch, a shopper.
