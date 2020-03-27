FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Highs near record-breaking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we head into the final Friday of March, there is very little change to our forecast and a very warm early spring continues.
Early morning temperatures are still running some 15-18 degrees above normal and afternoon highs will approach record high levels again.
Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day, breezy southerly winds and a high topping out at 88°. Today’s record is 89°, set back in 1899.
Overnight, areas of patchy fog are possible. Lows will stay in the upper 60°s.
A few showers are possible late Saturday with a 20%-30% coverage. Highs could top out at 88°, which would set a new record high.
