FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front on the way; some rain over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve got one more day to go with highs in the upper 80s. In fact, the First Alert Forecast for a high of 88° Saturday would break the record for that calendar day.
A cool front in Texas will be headed our way Saturday, but it doesn’t get into the Bayou State until the latter part of the day. As the Storm Team has been telling you, the weekend front doesn’t look to be particularly active. It will deliver scattered showers during the overnight hours and into early Sunday, but not everybody gets rain and most of those that do can expect 0.25” or less. What that front will do is give us a bit of a break in the temperatures with highs on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday closer to 80°.
A second, more energetic front is expected to roll through the region early Tuesday. That system could bring a few thunderstorms to the area as it rolls through. Scattered rain will begin Monday evening with the showers and storms ending by midday Tuesday. Area rain totals for Tuesday’s front will run around 0.2” or less south of Baton Rouge and generally 0.2” to 0.5” from Baton Rouge northward into southwest Mississippi.
By Wednesday, April 1, we say goodbye to the 80s and hello to fair weather for Wednesday, Thursday, and probably Friday too. Morning lows will be in the 50s, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The extended outlook into the first weekend of April remains a little fuzzy right now as forecast models differ on the potential timing of rains. For the time being, the Storm Team will call for isolated to scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday (April 4 and 5).
