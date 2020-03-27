FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front on the way; some rain over the weekend

A cool front in Texas will be headed our way Saturday, but it doesn’t get into the Bayou State until the latter part of the day. As the Storm Team has been telling you, the weekend front doesn’t look to be particularly active. It will deliver scattered showers during the overnight hours and into early Sunday, but not everybody gets rain and most of those that do can expect 0.25” or less. What that front will do is give us a bit of a break in the temperatures with highs on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday closer to 80°.