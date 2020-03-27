Domestic violence a concern during COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A growing concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is the heightened risk of domestic violence.
Stress levels can increase with the closure of work and schools. Individuals who are in physically or emotionally abusive relationships may experience the frequency or intensity of that abuse.
“Spending days or weeks with an abusive partner or family member opens the door for immense physical or emotional trauma," said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “The welfare of our community is my top priority.”
Broome joined several other city officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies to share resources available to members of the community who want help ending an abusive situation.
The Iris Domestic Violence Center can be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 225-389-3001 or 1-888-411-1333.
The Victim Assistance Coordinator in the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office can be contacted by calling 225-389-7714.
The number for the state hotline to report abuse is 1-800-799-7233.
